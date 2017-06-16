UK's Imagination Tech up for sale after bruising battle with Apple
LONDON, June 22 Imagination Technologies , the British company in dispute with its biggest customer Apple over licensing rights, said on Thursday it had put itself up for sale.
June 16 Hawkeye Gold And Diamond Inc:
* Hawkeye acquires its first gold property on strike with the cariboo break in Barkerville Terrane, Bc, Canada
* Hawkeye Gold And Diamond - entered into sale, purchase agreement with vendor of Barkerville 2 aces project to acquire a 100% interest in 5,044 hectare property Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* REG-BEKAERT AND ARCELORMITTAL SUCCESSFULLY CLOSE SUMARÉ DEAL
* Berkshire Hathaway to buy C$400 mln of Home Capital's shares