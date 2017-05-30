BRIEF-Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations
* Burcon announces fiscal 2017 results and reviews operations
May 30 Hayat Pharmaceutical Industries :
* Appoints Zia Mahmoud Mousa as Chief Financial Officer
* Medpace Holdings Inc - on june 16, 2017, medpace limited partnership ( borrower) entered into a credit agreement - SEC filing
* China Cord Blood Corporation reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2017