BRIEF-Vitec expands revolving credit facility with SEK 200 mln
* REG-VITEC SOFTWARE GROUP AB: VITEC EXPANDS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH MSEK 200
June 1 Haynes Publishing Group Plc
* Like-For-Like profit before tax and exceptional items for 12 month period, excluding exchange rate movements is expected to be up to 15 pct ahead
* Reportable profit before tax and exceptional items is expected to be c.40 pct ahead of prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Digital Power Corporation regains compliance with NYSE Market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: STRONG SALES GROWTH ALSO IN MAY REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE.