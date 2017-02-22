BRIEF-Dream Global REIT says filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus
* Dream Global REIT says that it has filed and obtained receipts for a final base shelf prospectus dated june 15, 2017
Feb 22 Hays Plc
* Half-Year report
* H1 net fees 465.5 million stg versus million stg 396.9 year earlier, up 3 percent on LFL basis
* H1 operating profit 100.1 million stg versus 86.3 million stg year earlier, down 1 percent on LFL basis
* H1 dividend 0.96p versus 0.91p year earlier
* H1 Uk & Ireland: net fees down 10%; operating profit down 29%
* Markets tough but broadly stable across half as a whole. Quick, early action to reduce costs, defend profit
* Private sector, saw a marked step-down in activity after EU referendum, but stabilised quickly and ended half showing early signs of improvement
* Conditions remained supportive in many key markets, especially germany and australia where activity accelerated significantly through half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 16 Puerto Rico's federal oversight board on Friday indicated it may be losing confidence in the local government's resolve in turning the ailing island around, and intimated that employee furloughs could be in the offing.
* Home Capital Group Inc - aggregate available liquidity and credit capacity $1.08 billion as of june 15 versus $1.11 billion as of june 14