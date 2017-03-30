BRIEF-Lightinthebox Holding Co's Q1 revenue $72.7 million
* Lightinthebox Holding Co Ltd says total orders of product sales were 1.6 million for Q1 of 2017, compared with 1.7 million in same quarter of 2016
March 29 HB Fuller Co
* H.B. Fuller reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.57 to $2.77
* Q1 earnings per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $503.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $486.8 million
* Confirms fiscal year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS guidance $2.57 to $2.77
* Increased 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $300 million
* HB Fuller - Expect 2017 to provide another strong positive step forward in delivering 2020 strategic commitments for growth, profit and cash flow performance
* Still expect to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2017
* Constant currency growth, on a comparable 52-week basis, is now expected to be around 8 percent for 2017 versus 2016 fiscal year
* Still expect to invest approximately $60 million in capital items in 2017
* Argan Inc says independent directors and compensation committee urge stockholders to vote for say on pay proposal - SEC Filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 15 DP Eurasia, the Domino's Pizza franchise holder in Russia and Turkey, has set a price range of between 200 and 230 pence a share for its initial public offer on the London Stock Exchange, implying a market capitalisation of up to 331 million pounds ($422 million).