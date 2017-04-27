BRIEF-Tiptree Inc announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million
April 27 HBM Healthcare Investments AG:
* Commits 20 million euros ($21.81 million) in growth capital to Switzerland based Amicus SA
* Announced closing of a new equity investment of 20 million euros in two tranches into privately held and Switzerland based Amicus SA
* Financing will allow Amicus to accelerate growth of its pharmaceutical business in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) Source text - bit.ly/2pnY3BV Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 15 Amazon.com Inc's billionaire founder Jeff Bezos on Thursday turned to an unusual source of inspiration for how to donate part of his wealth: Twitter.
* OSC settlement seen as big first step in Home Capital recovery