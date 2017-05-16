May 16 HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG:

* PROPOSING AN INCREASE IN THE CASH DIVIDEND OF 30 CENTIMES, TO CHF 5.80 PER SHARE

* EXPECTS THE LUTATHERA CANCER DRUG TO BE APPROVED TOWARDS THE END OF 2017

* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 136.8 MILLION VERSUS CHF 23.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY DISTRIBUTIONS AND SHARE BUY-BACKS