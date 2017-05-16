BRIEF-VersaBank announces withdrawal of preliminary prospectus
* Versabank - determined not to proceed with its previously announced public offering of non-cumulative 5-year rate reset preferred shares, series 5
May 16 HBM HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS AG:
* PROPOSING AN INCREASE IN THE CASH DIVIDEND OF 30 CENTIMES, TO CHF 5.80 PER SHARE
* EXPECTS THE LUTATHERA CANCER DRUG TO BE APPROVED TOWARDS THE END OF 2017
* FY NET PROFIT OF CHF 136.8 MILLION VERSUS CHF 23.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
* WILL CONTINUE TO MAKE SHAREHOLDER-FRIENDLY DISTRIBUTIONS AND SHARE BUY-BACKS Source text: bit.ly/2qmfmE3 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
WARSAW, June 19 Shareholders in the Warsaw Stock Exchange approved the appointment of Marek Dietl as chief executive on Monday.
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $100 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2sJPx2r) Further company coverage: