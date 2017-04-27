BRIEF-Finisar Corp reports Q4 NON-GAAP earnings per share $0.50
* Q4 2017 revenue $357.5 million, down 6.1 percent compared to Q3 2017
April 27 Hc International Inc:
* CEO & an executive director has acquired 200,000 shares of company from market at an aggregate consideration of HK$1.3 million Source :(bit.ly/2qixFXt) Further company coverage:
* Q4 2017 revenue $357.5 million, down 6.1 percent compared to Q3 2017
* Booz Allen Hamilton Holding - Booz Allen Hamilton Inc informed that U.S. Department of justice is conducting civil,criminal investigation on unit
ERIN, Wisconsin, June 15 An advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin deflated and crashed on Thursday, burning as it fell and injuring the pilot, authorities said.