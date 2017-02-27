BRIEF-I'LL says business and capital alliance with SIVIRA
* Says it signs a business and capital alliance agreement with SIVIRA Inc, on June 16
Feb 27 HC SemiTek Corp
* Says it returns to net profit of 267.2 million yuan ($38.86 million) in 2016 vs net loss of 96.0 million yuan year ago
* Says it expects to return to net profit of 76-81 million yuan in Q1 vs net loss of 13.9 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2loUR42; bit.ly/2mAK0Ez
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signs a business and capital alliance agreement with SIVIRA Inc, on June 16
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the one-year anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
* Says it signs a capital alliance agreement with SIVIRA Inc, on June 16