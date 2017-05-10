BRIEF-Intelsat announces pricing of senior notes
* Unit has priced a private offering of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025
May 10 HC2 Holdings Inc
* HC2 Holdings announces transfer of listing from NYSE Market to the New York Stock Exchange
* HC2 Holdings Inc says expects its common shares to begin trading on NYSE on Tuesday, May 16, 2017, under its current ticker symbol "HCHC" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Alberta Securities Commission - following a hearing on june 16, dismissed application by pointnorth capital inc., pointnorth capital (gp) lp, others
June 19 Tesla Inc is close to an agreement to produce its electric cars in China for the first time and gain better access to the world's largest auto market, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.