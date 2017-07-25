FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-HCA Healthcare reports Q2 earnings per share $1.75
#Brexit
#Economy
#Technology
#Trump
#Environment
#Iraq
#Syria
Sections
Featured
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
The road to Brexit
Banks dealing EU sovereign debt may be dragged out of London
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Iraq
Mosul rebuilds monuments, mosques - and society
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
Syria
Aleppo's limping recovery shows limits of battered Syrian state
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 25, 2017 / 12:49 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-HCA Healthcare reports Q2 earnings per share $1.75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - HCA Healthcare Inc

* HCA reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue $10.73 billion versus I/B/E/S view $10.85 billion

* Q2 earnings per share $1.75

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.80 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCA Healthcare Inc sees FY capital expenditures approximately $2.9 billion

* HCA Healthcare Inc qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.3 percent while same facility admissions increased 0.8 percent

* HCA Healthcare Inc - ‍2017 guidance for EPS (diluted) now includes an estimated $100 million income tax benefit, or $0.27 per diluted share​

* HCA Healthcare Inc qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 2.0 percent

* HCA Healthcare Inc sees FY revenues $43.0 billion to $44.0 billion

* HCA Healthcare Inc sees FY EPS $7.00 to $7.30 per diluted share

* HCA Healthcare Inc - sees 2017 ‍adjusted EBITDA $8.35 billion to $8.50 billion​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $43.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.