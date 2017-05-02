BRIEF-Naked Brand Group reports Q1 loss per share $0.35
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 2 Hca Holdings Inc
* Hca holdings ceo says actively engaged in discussions with policymakers in washington about health care reform - conf call
* Hca holdings says "growth in overall commercial demand in our market has been slowing as compared to strong growth in 2014 through q1 of 2016"
* Hca holdings says "softness in commercial volumes, we believe, is the impact of competitive pressures" - conf call
* Hca holdings says "we'll see if we can continue to achieve some opportunities for growth through acquisitions... It's more active than say over past couple of years" Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, June 14 OHL Mexico, a unit of Spanish construction group OHL, said it would launch a share buyback on Thursday, offering 27 pesos per share after agreeing to a takeover by IFM Global Infrastructure Fund, the company said on Wednesday.
* Says increasing its prime rate to 4.25 percent from 4.00 percent, effective tomorrow, June 15, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: