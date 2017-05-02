May 2 HCA Holdings Inc-

* HCA reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $1.74

* Q1 revenue $10.62 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10.76 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly same facility equivalent admissions increased 1.6 percent, while same facility admissions increased 1.2 percent

* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 revenues $43.0 to $44.0 billion

* Qtrly same facility revenue per equivalent admission increased 1.7 percent

* HCA Holdings Inc sees fy 2017 capital expenditures approximately $2.9 billion

* HCA Holdings Inc sees 2017 eps (diluted) $ 7.20 to $7.60 per diluted share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $7.35, revenue view $43.27 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCA Holdings Inc - 2017 guidance includes full-year earnings for company's oklahoma facilities which are under agreement to be sold.

* HCA Holdings Inc - 2017 guidance for eps (diluted) includes an estimated $150 million income tax benefit, or $0.40 per diluted share