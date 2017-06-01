June 1 HCI Group Inc:

* Total premiums attributable to HCI Group for contract year that began June 1, 2017 will be $126 million - sec filing

* HCI Group - expect to recognize net reinsurance premiums ceded of about $113 million from June 1 to may 31, 2018 assuming no losses occur during that period