BRIEF-410 Medical receives $2.1 mln in additional funding for Series A financing
* Says received $2.1 million in additional funding for its Series A financing, bringing Series A total to $5.3 million Source text for Eikon:
June 1 HCI Group Inc:
* Total premiums attributable to HCI Group for contract year that began June 1, 2017 will be $126 million - sec filing
* HCI Group - expect to recognize net reinsurance premiums ceded of about $113 million from June 1 to may 31, 2018 assuming no losses occur during that period Source text (bit.ly/2qECUVX) Further company coverage:
* Says received $2.1 million in additional funding for its Series A financing, bringing Series A total to $5.3 million Source text for Eikon:
* General Electric Co - GE Capital Aviation Services plans to convert a further 30 737-800s to freighters Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tsnd1C) Further company coverage:
* Says unit wins land auctions for a combined 480.75 million yuan ($70.44 million)