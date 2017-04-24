Twitter rolls out tweaks to its website, mobile applications
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
April 24 Hcl Technologies Ltd
* Says to buy Urban Fulfillment Services
* Says total cash consideration for deal up to $30 million Source text - (bit.ly/2oksj17) Further company coverage:
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.
* ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH NUIX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, June 15 Turkey is not taking sides in a dispute between Qatar and its Gulf Arab neighbours, Turkey's foreign minister said on Thursday during a Gulf tour, according to Arabic media reports.