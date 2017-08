BRIEF-HCP reports Q2 FFO per share $0.35

Aug 1 (Reuters) - HCP Inc

* HCP announces results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.73 to $1.79

* HCP Inc - reaffirmed full-year 2017 FFO as adjusted and SPP cash NOI guidance ranges

* Q2 FFO per share $0.35

* Q2 FFO per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $1.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* HCP Inc - on July 31 entered into a definitive agreement to sell our tandem debt investment for $197 million

* Qtrly FFO as adjusted $0.48 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: