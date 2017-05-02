UPDATE 1-Qatar signs $12 bln deal to buy F-15 jets from U.S.
June 14 Qatar's Ministry of Defense said on Wednesday the country signed a deal to buy F-15 fighter jets from the United States for $12 billion.
May 2 HCP Inc:
* HCP announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.99 to $2.05
* HCP Inc- for full year 2017, we expect: EPS to range between $1.43 and $1.49
* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.51
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.61
* Says reaffirmed full-year 2017 FFO as adjusted and SPP cash noi guidance ranges
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China Finance Online reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
* Q1 sales rose 1.7 percent to $460,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: