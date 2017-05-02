May 2 HCP Inc:

* HCP announces results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $1.99 to $2.05

* HCP Inc- for full year 2017, we expect: EPS to range between $1.43 and $1.49

* Qtrly adjusted FFO per share $0.51

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.61

* Says reaffirmed full-year 2017 FFO as adjusted and SPP cash noi guidance ranges

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $1.93 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S