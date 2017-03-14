March 14 HD Supply Holdings Inc
* HD Supply Holdings Inc announces fiscal 2016 full-year and
fourth-quarter results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.44
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* HD Supply Holdings Inc says for fiscal year 2017, company
estimates end market growth of approximately 2-3 percent
* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.68
* Sees Q1 2017 sales $1.84 billion to $1.89 billion
* HD Supply - estimates 300 basis points of sales growth in
excess of estimated market growth and operating leverage in
range of 1.5 to 2.0 times for 2017
