BRIEF-Dios Fastigheter buys, sells two commercial properties
* ACQUIRES TWO CENTRAL LOCATED COMMERCIAL PROPERTIES WITH AN AREA OF 6 500 SQUARE METERS
April 21 HDFC Bank Ltd
* March-quarter net profit 39.90 billion rupees
* March-quarter interest earned 181.14 billion rupees versus 159.97 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter provisions 12.62 billion rupees versus 6.62 billion rupees year ago
* March-quarter gross NPA 1.05 percent versus 1.05 percent previous quarter
* March-quarter net NPA 0.33 percent versus 0.32 percent previous quarter
* HDFC Bank consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 39.56 billion rupees
* Says recommended dividend of INR 11 per share
* Says March-quarter NIM at 4.3 percent
The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange
SHANGHAI, June 16 China's blue-chip index was on course to break a five-week rising streak, while Hong Kong's share benchmark was poised to post its biggest weekly loss in three months, as rising U.S. interest rates stoked fears of capital outflows from the region.
REPORTS A COMPREHENSIVE INCOME OF EUR 10.8 MILLION FOR FY 2016/2017