Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
Feb 23 H&E Equipment Services Inc
* H&E Equipment Services reports fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 revenue $244.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $246.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* H&E Equipment Services Inc - "Customer sentiment was positive prior to election but it has improved further post-election according to many metrics"
* H&E Equipment Services Inc - "Do believe new administration's pro-business position could accelerate construction spending in 2017" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, June 16 Walt Disney celebrates the first anniversary of its $5.5 billion theme park in Shanghai on Friday, a key plank of the entertainment giant's push into the world's second-largest economy through everything from English schools to films.
PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce believes there is a market for a new mid-priced jet such as the one Boeing is currently exploring and would consider working with Boeing on it, an executive said on Friday.