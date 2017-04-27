BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 H&E Equipment Services Inc
* h&e equipment services reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.15
* Q1 revenue fell 8.2 percent to $226.8 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $235.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer