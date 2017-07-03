July 3 French car sales:

* Head of French car association raises target for growth in French car market in 2017

* Head of French car association says now sees 3-4 percent rise in French new car sales this year, versus earlier target of 2 percent rise

* French car registrations rose by 1.58 percent in June to 230,945, according to industry data published on Saturday by the CCFA automobile association (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume)