April 28 Headwaters Inc:

* HEADWATERS INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR SECOND QUARTER OF FISCAL 2017

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 28 PERCENT TO $259.3 MILLION

* HEADWATERS INC - REAFFIRM 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $235 TO $250 MILLION

* HEADWATERS INC - EXPECT NET DEBT RATIO TO BE IN RANGE OF 2.5 TIMES BY END OF FISCAL 2017

* HEADWATERS- SEES CASH FLOWS TO BE STRONG IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR AND SHOULD POSITION CO TO REDUCE DEBT BY ADDITIONAL $85 MILLION BEFORE END OF CALENDAR YEAR

* HEADWATERS INC - "ON TRACK TO DELIVER STRONG EARNINGS POTENTIAL TO BORAL"