June 22Healios KK

* Says 14,000 units of its tenth series options were exercised to 1.4 million shares of its common stock from June 1 to June 22

* Says the shares were exercised at the price of 1,332 yen per share on June 8, 1,372 yen per share on June 15 and 1,383 yen per share on June 22

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/ckUUYi

