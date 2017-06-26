BRIEF-Global Medical REIT announces common stock offering
* Announced commencement of an underwritten public offering of 3.5 million shares of its common stock
June 26 Health Ever Bio-Tech Co Ltd :
* Says it got patent in Japan for pharmaceutical compositions of CAROTENOID
BERLIN, June 27 The United States might have no choice but to resort to "broad-scale" measures to fight the problem of steel dumping should its partners fail to help find a common solution to the problem, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday.
