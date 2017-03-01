BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 2 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $195.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.04
* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* Q4 revenue rose 53 percent to $51.4 million
* Health Insurance Innovations -received notification in july 2016 from indiana department of insurance
* Health Insurance Innovations -as company was a distributor of hcc products, notification indicated that multistate examination will include review of activities of co
* Health Insurance Innovations inc says proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rBbRWU) Further company coverage:
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million