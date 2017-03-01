March 2 Health Insurance Innovations Inc

* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. Reports record fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 financial and operating results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.15, revenue view $195.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 loss per share $0.04

* Sees fy 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent

* Q4 revenue rose 53 percent to $51.4 million

* Health Insurance Innovations -received notification in july 2016 from indiana department of insurance

* Health Insurance Innovations -as company was a distributor of hcc products, notification indicated that multistate examination will include review of activities of co

* Health Insurance Innovations inc says proactively communicating and cooperating with all applicable regulatory agencies