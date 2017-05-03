Paschal Donohoe named Irish finance minister
May 3 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - We are revising our guidance upwards for full year 2017
* Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. reports record first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $55.9 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $33 million to $36 million
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.45.
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $215.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has raised around $7 billion for its new private equity fund, near the top of its targeted goal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
DUBLIN, June 14 Paschal Donohoe is to be named Ireland's finance minister on Wednesday by new Prime Minister Leo Varadkar but will also remain minister for public expenditure, a government source told Reuters.