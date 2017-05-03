BRIEF-Pacific Current Group announces $30 million institutional placement
* Pacific Current announces $30 million institutional placement
May 3 Health Insurance Innovations Inc
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EBITDA of $36 million-$39 million
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc sees FY adjusted EPS of $1.40 to $1.50
* Health Insurance Innovations Inc - we are revising our guidance upwards for full year 2017
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.36
* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q1 revenue rose 31.5 percent to $55.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 15 to 20 percent
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 revenue view $215.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Insurer American International Group Inc has partnered with International Business Machines Corp to develop a "smart" insurance policy that uses blockchain to manage complex international coverage, the companies said on Wednesday.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA , Brazil's largest lender by market value, said on Wednesday it had formed a credit intelligence venture with Banco Bradesco SA, Banco Santander, Banco do Brasil and Caixa Economica Federal.