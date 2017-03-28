March 28 Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd

* Says through unit signed SPA and SSA with Cancer Care Kenya relating to investment in CCK share capital

* Says consideration to be Kenya shillings 93,147,000 in cash

* Says after consummation of deal, HCG Kenya to hold 93.66 percent of outstanding share capital in CCK

* Says issue price per share is KSHS 100 per share