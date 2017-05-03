BRIEF-Alaska Air says Jessie Knight voluntarily resigned from board
* Alaska air group says on june 9, 2017 jessie j. Knight, voluntarily resigned from boards of directors of co and its subsidiaries - sec filing
May 3 Healthcare Realty Trust Inc:
* Healthcare Realty Trust reports results for the first quarter
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.39
* Qtrly income from continuing operations per share $0.28
* Qtrly revenue $104.6 million versus $ 100 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. stocks mostly fell while the dollar cut its losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve delivered a widely expected U.S. interest rate hike.
* Owens corning - on june 8, 2017, owens corning entered into a term loan agreement by co, units - sec filing