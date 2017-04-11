April 11 Healthcare Services Group Inc:
* Healthcare Services Group, Inc. Reports results for the
three months ended March 31, 2017 and announces increased first
quarter 2017 cash dividend
* Quarterly earnings per share $0.30
* Quarterly revenue $404.5 million
* Healthcare Services Group Inc - entered into new service
agreements with expected annualized revenues of over $160
million, to begin during Q2 of 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $416.4
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Healthcare Services Group Inc - board of directors
declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18750 per common share
* Healthcare Services Group Inc qtrly revenues $404.5
million versus $384.8 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: