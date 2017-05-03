BRIEF-Discovery Air Inc's quarterly revenue fell 23 percent
* Discovery Air Inc announces results for the quarter ended April 30, 2017
May 2 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Healthcare Trust of America announces pricing of upsized public offering of common stock
* Healthcare Trust of America Inc - priced its public offering of 47.5 million class A common shares at a price to public of $28.50 per share
* Healthcare Trust of America Inc offering was upsized from original size of 39.5 million class A common shares to final size of 47.5 million class a common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp said it has sought an injunction that would stop Japan's Toshiba Corp from selling its NAND chip business, deepening a spat between the partners.
* Western Digital’s Sandisk subsidiaries seek injunctive relief against Toshiba corporation in the Superior Court of California