BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Healthcare Trust Of America Inc
* Healthcare Trust of America to acquire Duke Realty's medical office portfolio for $2.75 billion
* Healthcare Trust also acquiring Duke's medical office operating and development platform
* To buy all of medical office building assets and medical development platform of duke realty corporation for $2.75 billion in cash
* Transaction will close in several tranches in second and Q3 of 2017
* Says transaction is expected to be accretive to HTA's normalized funds from operations ("FFO") in 2018
* Total consideration for deal is $2.75 billion, net of credits for incremental $50 million in capital to be paid by seller
* Says as part of transaction, Duke requiring that HTA accept seller financing of $330 million, in form of senior secured first mortgage loan
* Says 31 properties, with purchase price of ABT $1.3 billion are subject to rights of first refusals or offer
* 31 properties, with purchase price of about $1.3 billion subject to rights of first refusals/offer which could reduce size of deal if exercised
* Senior secured first mortgage loan will require three annual principal payments of $110 million beginning in 2018 and is not prepayable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: