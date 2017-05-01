BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
May 1 Duke Realty Corp
* Healthcare Trust of America - in case of deal termination due to Duke's default under agreements, co would get a refund of the earnest money - SEC filing
* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to Duke's default, co would also get reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs incurred for Duke deal of up to $7.5 million
* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to co's default under purchase agreements, the earnest money will be released to Duke as liquidated damages Source text: (bit.ly/2pzH13K) Further company coverage:
* Staffing 360 solutions - At special meeting, stockholders approved deal between Staffing Nevada and unit, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc Source text: (http://bit.ly/2suKCSh) Further company coverage:
* Carolina Financial says co, First South Bancorp agreed to agreements relating to co's intention to appoint 2 directors of First South to co's board - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2t7C29O Further company coverage: