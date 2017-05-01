May 1 Duke Realty Corp

* Healthcare Trust of America - in case of deal termination due to Duke's default under agreements, co would get a refund of the earnest money - SEC filing

* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to Duke's default, co would also get reimbursement for out-of-pocket costs incurred for Duke deal of up to $7.5 million

* Healthcare - In case of deal termination due to co's default under purchase agreements, the earnest money will be released to Duke as liquidated damages Source text: (bit.ly/2pzH13K) Further company coverage: