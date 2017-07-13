BRIEF-Healthsouth corporation and heritage valley health system announce joint venture

1 Min Read
July 13 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp
* Healthsouth Corp and Heritage Valley Health System announce joint venture
* New hospital represents an approximately $28 million investment
* Co, heritage valley health system entered into an agreement to jointly own healthsouth rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley
* heritage Valley Health System will contribute its inpatient rehabilitation business at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital to joint venture