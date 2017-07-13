FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Healthsouth corporation and heritage valley health system announce joint venture
July 13, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Healthsouth corporation and heritage valley health system announce joint venture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - Healthsouth Corp

* Healthsouth Corp and Heritage Valley Health System announce joint venture

* ‍New hospital represents an approximately $28 million investment ​

* ‍Co, heritage valley health system entered into an agreement to jointly own healthsouth rehabilitation Hospital of Sewickley​

* ‍heritage Valley Health System will contribute its inpatient rehabilitation business at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital to joint venture​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

