BRIEF-Alimentation Couche-Tard announces competition clearance in Canada
* Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc announces competition clearance in Canada of the acquisition of CST Brands, Inc. and the transaction with Parkland
June 26 Healthstream Inc
* Healthstream - laerdal medical has ended renewal negotiations for agreements with healthstream regarding heartcode and resuscitation quality improvement products
* Healthstream inc - no impact on previously stated full-year 2017 financial guidance
* Healthstream inc - healthstream expects to continue selling heartcode and rqi for next 18 months
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.21, revenue view $251.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW/KIEV/WASHINGTON, June 27 A major global cyber attack on Tuesday disrupted computers at Russia's biggest oil company, Ukrainian banks and multinational firms with a virus similar to the ransomware that last month infected more than 300,000 computers.
* Viking Supply Ships Ab says at AGM Bengt Rem was re-elected as chairman of board and Folke Patriksson was re-elected as deputy chairman