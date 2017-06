April 24 Healthway Medical Corp Ltd:

* SGX-ST has no objection to grant 3 months extension of time for company to hold its annual general meeting

* SGX-ST has no objection to grant 3 months extension of time for co to release its unaudited financial statements for q1

* Delay in AGM as co awaits outcome of meeting related to acquisition of Healthway Medical Enterprise & issuance of convertible notes