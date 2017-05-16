May 17 Heartland Bank Ltd

* Continues to expect its NPAT for year ending 30 June 2017 to be at upper end of previously advised range of nz$57.0m to NZ$60.0 mln

* Profit after tax for Heartland was NZ$44.9 mln, up 13 percent for nine months ended 31 March 2017