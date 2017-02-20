Peru central bank cuts 2017 inflation forecast
LIMA, June 16 Peru's central bank forecast 2017 inflation of 2.2 percent on Friday, slightly below its previous estimate of 2.4 percent, and said 2018 inflation would be 2.8 percent.
Feb 21 Heartland Bank Ltd
* Heartland posts half year profit of $29.1m
* Net profit after tax (npat) of $29.1m for half year ended 31 december 2016 ( current reporting period), an increase of 14%
* Increase in profitability was driven primarily by growth in receivables across all divisions – household, business and rural
* Earnings for the half year result in an roe of 11.6%, being an increase from 11.1% for the full year ended 30 june 2016.
* Heartland’s net interest margin (nim) for the current reporting period was 4.44% compared to 4.52% for the six months ending 30 june 2016
* Have resolved to pay an interim dividend of 3.5 cents per share
* Heartland expects underlying asset growth to continue for the second half of the financial year, with strong household, business and rural volumes projected
* Currently in process of finalising offer of approximately a$15m of tier 2 regulatory capital to wholesale investors in australia
* Heartland expects its npat for the year ended 30 june 2017 to be at the upper end of the previously advised range of $57.0m to $60.0m
* All figures in nz$
NEW YORK and WASHINGTON, June 16 The Federal Reserve will give banks more details on how it conducts annual stress tests, including the qualitative part of the tests, when it publishes the results later this month, Chair Janet Yellen said Friday in a letter to Congress.
MOSCOW, June 16 Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov has completed the sale of his RBC media holding to a fellow businessman, Grigory Berezkin, Berezkin's ESN group said in a statement on Friday.