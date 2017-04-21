PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - June 16
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Heartland Express Inc
* Reports revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2017
* Q1 revenue $129.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $147.2 million
* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Currently anticipates a total of about $40 to $50 million in net capital expenditures for calendar year 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Friday.