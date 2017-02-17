Feb 17 Heat Biologics Inc-

* Researchers reported that hs-410, in combination with bcg, continues to be generally well-tolerated

* Researchers reported hs-410 activates cd8+ t cells and these immune responders appear to have lower recurrence rate than non-immune responders

* Patients were evaluated based on their levels of tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (til) at start of treatment in phase 2 trial

* In placebo arm, patients with low til levels at baseline had higher incidence of disease recurrence than patients with high til levels at baseline

* In vaccine-treated group, recurrence levels were essentially same between high and low til subgroups, at 25% and 29%, respectively

* Continues to monitor all patients enrolled in study for a 2-year duration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: