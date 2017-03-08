March 8 Heat Biologics Inc
* Heat Biologics Inc - acquisition brings $15.2 million
cprit grant to fund 70-patient Phase I trial
* Heat Biologics announces agreement to acquire Pelican
Therapeutics
* Heat Biologics Inc - co will cause Pelican to pay certain
clinical and commercialization milestone payments, royalty and
sublicensing income payments
* Heat Biologics Inc - in addition heat will also loan
Pelican amounts sufficient to pay Pelican's transaction expenses
* Heat Biologics Inc - acquisition is expected to close no
later than April 30, 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: