June 28 Heathrow:
* Strong investor appetite for 500 million euro Heathrow
bond
* Placed a 500 million euro class a bond with a 2032
maturity and a fixed annual coupon of 1.875 pct
* Latest bond takes amount raised globally by Heathrow in
2017 to nearly 900 mln stg at a time of modest funding
requirements
* Expects proceeds of bond to be used for general corporate
purposes, including repayment of existing debt maturing in early
2018
* Received significant support for transaction, with an
order book of around 1.0 billion euros from more than 60
institutions globally
* Transaction further strengthens liquidity horizon, now
extended to September 2019, while also extending duration of
Heathrow's debt portfolio
