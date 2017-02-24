Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
Feb 24 Heathrow Funding Ltd:
* Results for year ended Dec. 31, 2016
* Heathrow delivered even better value to a record 75.7 million passengers (+1.0 pct) in 2016
* FY passenger charges fell by 1.0 pct
* FY revenue of 2,807 million stg (+1.5 pct)
* FY adjusted EBITDA of 1,682 million stg (+4.8 pct) reflecting continued cost control and strong retail income growth
* Heathrow continues to deliver for UK with a 3.0 pct increase in cargo volumes
* A more resilient UK economy boosted passenger volumes at end of 2016, with trend continuing into early weeks of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
June 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:
COLOMBO, June 16 Airbus is willing to change the terms of an order for four A350-900s from SriLankan Airlines to different planes, the struggling state-run carrier said on Friday.
MILAN, June 16 Yida International Investment group has presented an expression of interest to buy Esselunga, Italy's fourth biggest supermarket chain, a lawyer representing the Chinese company said on Friday.