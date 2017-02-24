Feb 24 Heathrow Funding Ltd:

* Results for year ended Dec. 31, 2016

* Heathrow delivered even better value to a record 75.7 million passengers (+1.0 pct) in 2016

* FY passenger charges fell by 1.0 pct

* FY revenue of 2,807 million stg (+1.5 pct)

* FY adjusted EBITDA of 1,682 million stg (+4.8 pct) reflecting continued cost control and strong retail income growth

* Heathrow continues to deliver for UK with a 3.0 pct increase in cargo volumes

* A more resilient UK economy boosted passenger volumes at end of 2016, with trend continuing into early weeks of 2017