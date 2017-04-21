April 21 Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to acquire a liquor firm for about 1.4 billion yuan ($203.36 million) via cash, share issue

* Says it plans to raise up to 400 million yuan in share private placement to fund acquisition

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pM7uM9

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8845 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)