BRIEF-Shutterstock to buy Flashstock Technology for about $50 mln
* Shutterstock Inc - has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Flashstock Technology Inc for approximately $50 million cash
June 26 Hebron Technology Co Ltd
* Hebron technology co., ltd. Signs framework agreement to form jv with ukrainian company
* Hebron technology co-co, biopromin agreed to establish jv to develop, manufacture, market biopromin's proprietary noninvasive blood analyzing devices in china
* Hebron technology co says jv will be based in konggang new area, longgang district, wenzhou city, zhejiang province with registered capital of $5 million
* Hebron technology co ltd- hebron will own 80% of jv, with biopromin owning remaining 20%
* Hebron technology co ltd - biopromin will also have right of first refusal to acquire an additional 5% ownership in jv from hebron Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Meet Group Inc - agrees to appoint two new independent directors to Meet Group's board
* Mercury Systems Inc - units entered into an amendment no. 1 to company's credit agreement dated may 2, 2016 - sec filing