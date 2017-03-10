BRIEF-Hawkeye acquires first gold property
* Hawkeye acquires its first gold property on strike with the cariboo break in Barkerville Terrane, Bc, Canada
March 10 Hebron Technology Co Ltd
* Signs letter of intent to acquire B2B E-Commerce Company
* Pursuant to LOI entered into on March 8, 2017, Hebron intends to acquire a majority equity interest in Xinxiao with cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* BHP under pressure to review structure, dump petroleum (Adds shareholder comment, paragraphs 4-5)
* Gowest Gold Ltd - Gowest and Northern Sun enter into a definitive agreement to operate mill as a 50/50 joint-venture