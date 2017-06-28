BRIEF-Physicians Realty Trust prices public offering of 20 mln shares at $20.40/share
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
June 28 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla Mining Company announces cash tender offer for its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2021
* There is $506.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes outstanding
* Tender offer is scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City Time, on July 6, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Physicians Realty Trust announces pricing of public offering of 20,000,000 common shares
SYDNEY, June 29 The dollar shuddered to its lows for the year on Thursday as a drumbeat of hawkish comments from major central banks signalled the era of easy money might be coming to an end for more than just the United States.
* Company has entered into an amendment agreement with Sinotech Corporation Limited