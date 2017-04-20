BRIEF-Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report
* Aydon Income Properties provides updated status report
April 20 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla reports 3.4 million ounces of silver and 56,113 ounces of gold production
* Says Q1 silver production of 3.4 million ounces; Gold production of 56,113 ounces
* Says Q1 silver production of 3.4 million ounces; Gold production of 56,113 ounces

* Says Q1 silver equivalent production of 10.6 million ounces or gold equivalent production of almost 151,000 ounces
WASHINGTON, June 14 A federal judge on Wednesday said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers did not fully weigh the impacts of the Dakota Access Pipeline and ordered it to reconsider sections of its environmental analysis.
LONDON, June 15 Google is betting on the potential of European biotech companies to deliver life-changing drugs by investing alongside Swiss company Novartis in a new $300 million fund run by leading life sciences investment firm Medicxi.