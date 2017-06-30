BRIEF-Kindred reaches agreement with BM Eagle to sell its skilled nursing facility business for $700 mln
June 30 Hecla Mining Co
* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer
* Hecla Mining Co - In addition, concurrent tender offer to purchase any and all of its 6.875% senior notes due 2021 has also been terminated
* Hecla Mining Co says has decided not to proceed with its previously announced offer of $500 million of senior notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ventas reaffirms expected sale of 36 skilled nursing facilities for $700 million to facilitate kindred healthcare’s exit from its skilled nursing segment
* Periam says upon an analysis of Enernoc's proposed deal with pine merger sub, believe that proposed deal "fails to properly reflect long term value" of Enernoc