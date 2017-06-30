June 30 Hecla Mining Co

* Hecla withdraws proposed offering of senior notes and terminates concurrent tender offer

* Hecla Mining Co - In addition, concurrent tender offer to purchase any and all of its 6.875% senior notes due 2021 has also been terminated

* Hecla Mining Co says has decided not to proceed with its previously announced offer of $500 million of senior notes due 2025